Mukono hospital overwhelmed by patients after suspension of volunteers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono General Hospital staff are decrying the congestion caused by the overwhelming numbers of patients.

At the beginning of the month, the district suspended volunteers from attending to any hospital activities claiming limited space during this period of Covid-19.

Health workers say that volunteers have been assisting them to enter records, directing and guiding patients for better health care and giving basic counseling to patients as they complete essential tasks especially during emergency periods. About 20 volunteers were suspended.

Records at the hospital indicate that on average, health workers attend to about 400 patients everyday.

Godfrey Kasirye, the hospital medical superintendent said that the number of patients has been increasing ever since the facility was elevated to the hospital status from the level of health center IV in July last year.

He reveals that the hospital has a staff of about 80 workers who are also not enough at this time when there are no intern students. He notes that they still need about more 50 workers to reduce the workload.

“It is taking long recruiting more workers, patients overwhelm us in all the departments,”

Maureen Atukwase, one of the midwives at the facility says if the district is not interested in volunteers, they should recruit more workers.

The Mukono District Chief Administrative Officer- CAO James Nkata appeals to the health workers to remain calm saying they are working on the process of recruiting more staff.

******

URN