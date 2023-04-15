Muhakanizi to be accorded official funeral

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has ordered that Keith Muhakanizi be accorded an official funeral.

According to Pascal Kwesiga, a Communication Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister, President Museveni ordered that their office coordinates with the family of Muhakanizi and have his body repatriated back to Uganda from Milan Italy where he died on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister communicated to the President about the death of Muhakanizi and the president directed her to coordinate efforts to return his body for burial. The President also directed that Muhakanizi be granted an official burial,” Kwesiga said.

Muhakanizi has been the Permanent Secretary Office of the Prime Minister having been transferred from the Ministry of Finance where he had served in different capacities including as Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury for over 20 years. Muhakanizi is said to have succumbed to cancer-related complications.

