Mufumbiro’s wife dead after long battle with cancer

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Edith Katende Mufumbiro, the wife of National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, has passed away following a long struggle with cancer.

Her death was confirmed on Tuesday by NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) on X. He revealed that she died shortly after 3 a.m. Kyagulanyi described her as a “dear sister and comrade” in his statement of condolence.

The tragedy for the family is compounded by the circumstances of her husband, Mufumbiro, who is in detention at Luzira Upper Prison at the time of her passing. He recently contested the Nakawa East parliamentary seat in the January 2026 elections while still in custody.

Despite numerous legal efforts by his team to secure mandatory bail , he has remained incarcerated since September 2025 on charges including incitement to violence and unlawful military drilling , which his party maintains are politically motivated. Although some charges were dismissed by the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court in February 2026, he was further remanded on other counts.