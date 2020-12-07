Mufti Mubaje lashes out at muslims for bad behavior during campaigns

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has decried the increasing acts of misbehaviour among some Muslims in the ongoing campaign period, saying it is a big threat to the Muslim community.

According to Sheikh Mubaje, although Islam is kin on morals, some Muslim leaders and youths have diverted from this principle as the country approaches the 2021 elections.

The Mufti, who is currently touring eight counties that comprise Wakiso Muslim district, disclosed this while addressing Muslim leaders at One Umma School- Kaliiti in Mende Sub County.

He said shaping the morals in the Muslim community remains a challenge compared to people of other faith.

Sheikh Mubaje advised sheiks to prepare summons aimed at improving morals among Muslims.

He commended One Ummah; a European based Muslim organization for supporting development activities in Uganda, saying the Islamic faith is not for Arabs but everyone who believes in the Quran.

Sheikh Elias Kigozi, the Kadhi Wakiso Muslim District expressed dismay over some people who forcefully take over mosque leadership without approval from the district leadership.

Wakiso Muslim district comprises of Nansana, Nabweru, Kitaasa-Gombe, Kakiri, Masuuliita, Nsangi, Kira and Kasangati councils under the administrative structures of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC.

Entebbe was formerly under Wakiso district, but Sheikh Mubaje says that it was recently elevated to an independent Muslim district to simplify work.

URN