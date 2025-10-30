Mudslides kill 9 in eastern Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | At least nine people, including three children, have been killed in mudslides triggered by heavy rains in eastern Uganda, the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) said on Thursday.

According to URCS, a local humanitarian organization, the first incident occurred Thursday morning in the district of Bukwo, where a mudslide buried a home, killing three children from one family.

“Our volunteers are on the ground conducting assessments,” Irene Nakasiita, URCS spokesperson, said in a statement, noting that a detailed report would be issued later.

In a separate incident, another mudslide struck the neighboring Kween district, killing six people on Wednesday night.

Nakasiita said access to Bukwo remained difficult due to continuous rainfall and poor road conditions, which have hampered response operations.

She said rescue teams were working closely with local authorities and community members to support ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

Eastern Uganda, particularly the mountainous Elgon sub-region, is prone to landslides during rainy seasons. The region has recorded several deadly mudslides in recent years, often linked to deforestation and unstable terrain. ■