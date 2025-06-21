MTN Uganda’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care transforms lives in Tooro Kingdom

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda, alongside its partners, has made a lasting impact in Tooro Kingdom through its 2025 edition of the annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign. The initiative, rooted in digital inclusion and community empowerment, concluded in Fort Portal with a series of meaningful contributions aimed at transforming lives, particularly those of vulnerable children.

Working in collaboration with partners including Bayobab Uganda, Maendeleo Foundation, Clinic Pesa, MUBS Entrepreneurship Centre, TowerCo of Africa Uganda, Transtel, Daj, EBO Financial Services, and Pro Bono, MTN handed over a fully equipped ICT hub to Best Nursery and Primary School. The facility, powered by solar energy and fitted with ten internet-ready computers, will serve both learners and the wider community, especially during school holidays.

The school, which educates 484 pupils including 30 vulnerable and orphaned children aged 3 to 6 years, also benefited from infrastructure upgrades. MTN and partners installed a solar system, partitioned the Queen Mother Best Orphanage to create private spaces for boys and girls, provided books, mattresses, and play equipment, and leveled the playground. Fruit trees were also planted to support nutrition and environmental conservation.

At Tooro Babies Home, staff from MTN’s Women@Work initiative raised UGX 20 million to support medical care and provide essential items such as detergents, food supplies, and television sets for orphaned infants.

“This initiative goes beyond technology. It’s about restoring dignity and expanding opportunity,” said MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge. “Our journey with Tooro Kingdom does not end here. We remain committed to walking alongside this community.”

TowerCo of Africa Uganda CEO Pramesh Ramparsad highlighted that the installed solar systems would reduce electricity costs at the orphanage by up to 70%, ensuring clean and reliable power during outages.

Her Royal Highness Queen Best Kemigisa praised the initiative, calling it “a blessing to our Kingdom,” adding that investing in children is investing in Tooro’s future.

The campaign, held under the theme “Connecting at the Roots – Connecting Communities through Digital Tools,” has extended similar interventions across the country—including in Kampala, Busoga, the Greater Central region, and the Alur Kingdom—focusing on digital access, healthcare, agribusiness, and youth empowerment.

“This ICT hub is a game-changer,” said Abraham Okiring, Head Teacher at Best Nursery and Primary School. “It will inspire creativity, curiosity, and confidence in our learners.”

MTN Uganda reaffirmed its commitment to long-term community development through its Ambition 2025 strategy, which prioritizes digital and financial inclusion across underserved areas.

Launched in 2007, 21 Days of Y’ello Care remains MTN’s flagship employee volunteerism program, empowering staff to drive meaningful social change through their time and expertise.