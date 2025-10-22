MTN Uganda unveils branded Arua roundabout, reopens service centre

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda on Tuesday unveiled a newly branded roundabout in Arua City and reopened its modernised MTN Service Centre, underscoring its commitment to enhancing customer experience and contributing to urban beautification across the country.

The developments, launched during Customer Service Week, highlight MTN’s continued investment in infrastructure, community engagement, and service excellence. The new roundabout, adorned in MTN’s signature yellow, symbolizes the partnership between MTN Uganda and Arua City leadership to improve public spaces.

Joseph Bogera, general manager sales and distribution at MTN Uganda, said the initiative demonstrates the company’s dedication to city development and stronger customer connections.

“This roundabout is not just a landmark; it is a statement of partnership, commitment, and progress,” he said. “For 27 years, MTN has grown alongside our customers, and this celebration is our way of thanking Arua for being part of our story. As we reopen our modernised service centre, we reaffirm our promise to deliver better service, stronger networks, and more memorable experiences for everyone.”

The event attracted city leaders, MTN customers, and members of the community. Arua City officials praised MTN for its role in the city’s transformation and collaboration with local authorities.

“We appreciate MTN Uganda for choosing Arua City as a centre of its investment and visibility in the region,” said Job Richard Matua, Assistant RCC of Arua City. “The rebranded roundabout not only enhances the beauty of our city but also reflects the power of partnerships that promote development and civic pride. MTN’s contribution will be remembered as part of Arua’s growth journey.”

As part of the celebrations, MTN hosted a free entertainment concert at the OPM grounds in Arua City. Attendees enjoyed performances by local talents Monopoly Bad Character and Jim Kennedy, alongside national artists Cindy, Coco Finger, Chandiru, and Clever J. Popular MCs Man Pato and Zig Zagga hosted the show. Concertgoers also benefited from special offers, including 10% cashback on beer purchased via USSD and 35% cashback on purchases using MTN MoMo.

The Arua event followed the unveiling of another MTN-branded roundabout in Jinja City last month, part of MTN Uganda’s broader initiative to partner with local governments in enhancing urban spaces and promoting community pride.

MTN Uganda continues to focus on improving service delivery, digital inclusion, and customer experience as part of its Ambition 2025 strategy, aimed at leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.