MTN Uganda rolls out nationwide network upgrade to enhance connectivity, boost customer experience

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda is rolling out an ambitious nationwide network upgrade aimed at enhancing voice, data, and mobile money services, ensuring customers enjoy a more seamless and superior digital experience.

The three-month initiative, which runs through July 2025, is a key pillar of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen digital connectivity and elevate customer satisfaction across the country.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, underscored that the upgrade goes beyond technical enhancements—it’s about empowering everyday life.

“This upgrade is about transforming the daily digital experiences of millions of Ugandans. From students streaming lectures to entrepreneurs managing mobile transactions, our enhanced network will enable every individual to reach their full potential. Together, our network is unstoppable,” Mulinge said.

The upgrade is being implemented in phases across the country, with the Greater Central region receiving the most extensive improvements at 35%, followed by the West (19%), Southwest (15%), North (12%), East (9%), and Central (9%). This targeted rollout is designed to boost coverage, reliability, and capacity in both densely populated and underserved areas.

To minimize disruption, most upgrade work is scheduled during late-night hours. However, MTN has advised customers to expect occasional temporary service interruptions as enhancements are carried out.

The primary goal of this initiative is to improve the reliability, speed, and clarity of MTN’s core services—including voice calls, high-speed data, mobile money transactions, and enterprise solutions under MTN Business.

“At MTN Uganda, our customers are always at the heart of what we do,” said Mackinnon Kabarole, Acting Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Uganda. “This upgrade aligns perfectly with our ambition to be a leading force in digital solutions for Africa’s growth. We are confident that our customers will feel the positive impact of these improvements.”

Kabarole also expressed gratitude for customers’ patience and continued loyalty, emphasizing MTN’s dedication to delivering a robust, future-ready network.

“We are working diligently to build a faster, smarter network that drives business, supports dreams, and connects Uganda like never before,” he added.

Customers in need of support during the upgrade period are encouraged to contact MTN Uganda’s Customer Experience team via the toll-free line 100 or on X (@mtnug).

The company with now more than 22 million subscribers has also reminded its customers to stay alert to fraud, noting that official MTN calls only originate from 0312120000. For regulatory issues, customers may reach out to the Uganda Communications Commission at 0800222777.

This network upgrade forms part of MTN Uganda’s long-term commitment to delivering on its Ambition 2025 strategy, reaffirming the company’s vision that, “Together, our network is unstoppable.”