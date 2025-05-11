MTN Uganda launches nationwide network upgrade

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda is undertaking a significant nationwide network upgrade initiative aimed at substantially improving the reliability and speed of its voice, data, and mobile money services.

This ambitious project seeks to deliver a more seamless and enhanced digital experience for its over 22 million customers across the country.

The three-month upgrade program is scheduled to run through July 2025. It represents a core component of MTN Uganda’s broader strategy to strengthen digital connectivity and elevate overall customer satisfaction levels nationwide.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, highlighted the transformative impact of the initiative.

“This upgrade is about transforming the daily digital experiences of millions of Ugandans,” Mulinge stated.

“From students streaming lectures to entrepreneurs managing mobile transactions, our enhanced network will enable every individual to reach their full potential. Together, our network is unstoppable.”

The upgrade is being implemented in a phased approach across Uganda. The Greater Central region is receiving the most extensive improvements, accounting for 35% of the work. The West region follows with 19%, the Southwest with 15%, the North with 12%, and both the East and Central regions receiving 9% each. This targeted rollout is designed to increase coverage, reliability, and capacity in both densely populated urban areas and underserved rural communities.

To minimise disruption to customers, the majority of the upgrade work is being conducted during late-night hours. However, MTN has advised customers that occasional temporary service interruptions may occur as enhancements are carried out.

The primary objective of this initiative is to boost the reliability, speed, and clarity of MTN’s core offerings, including voice calls, high-speed internet, mobile money services, and enterprise solutions provided through MTN Business.

Mackinnon Kabarole, Acting Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Uganda, reaffirmed the company’s customer-centric approach.

“At MTN Uganda, our customers are always at the heart of what we do,” Kabarole said. “This upgrade aligns perfectly with our ambition to be a leading force in digital solutions for Africa’s growth. We are confident that our customers will feel the positive impact of these improvements.”

Kabarole also expressed gratitude for customers' patience and continued loyalty during the upgrade period, emphasising MTN’s dedication to building a robust, future-ready network. “We are working diligently to build a faster, smarter network that drives business, supports dreams, and connects Uganda like never before,” he added.

Customers requiring support during the upgrade can contact the MTN Uganda Customer Experience team via the toll-free line 100 or on the social media platform X (@mtnug).

MTN Uganda also took the opportunity to remind its customers to remain vigilant against fraud, noting that official calls from MTN originate solely from the number 0312120000. For regulatory concerns, customers can contact the Uganda Communications Commission at 0800222777.

This comprehensive network upgrade is a key part of MTN Uganda’s long-term commitment to its Ambition 2025 strategy, reinforcing the company’s vision that “Together, our network is unstoppable.”