MTN Foundation programme receives 410 youths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda’s corporate social responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, has welcomed 410 youths in the inaugural cohort of the MTN ACE initiative meant to sharpen skills of fresh graduates, those in and out of school, innovators, entrepreneurs and tech-driven start-ups to become self-reliant and contribute to the national economy.

Launched in December last year, the MTN ACE is an invention of the MTN Uganda Foundation set to be executed in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, The National ICT Innovation Hub, Centenary Technology Services, Refactory, MUBS Entrepreneurship Innovation, and Incubation Centre, as well as MTN’s Fintech subsidiary, MTN MoMo Uganda Limited.

The training initiative has three components: Ace Tech that focuses on up-skilling the youth interested in tech-related innovations; Ace Career that is seeking to empower fresh graduates with workplace skills and internship placement; and the Ace Skilling that is tailor-made for the youths who are in or out of school to equip them with entrepreneurial skills.

Bryan Mbasa, the senior manager at MTN Foundation said 100 youths out of 332 applicants had been selected for the 12-month Ace Tech training and 50 youths out of 156 youths who submitted their applications had been selected for the 3-month Ace Career training. Similarly, 260 youths including 83 females have been selected to participate in the 6-month Ace skilling initiative out of 357 applicants.