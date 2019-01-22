MTN confirms arrest, deportation of its chief marketing officer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Telecom giants MTN have confirmed the deportation of their two staff by Uganda authorities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, MTN confirmed the deportation of Olivier Prentout, the Chief Marketing Officer MTN Uganda and Annie Bilenge Tabura, the Head of Sales and Distribution to France and Rwanda respectively.

According to the statement, Prentout was arrested by Uganda Police at Entebbe airport on Saturday 19 January 2019 shortly after arrival from a business trip abroad while Tabura was picked up unidentified security personnel upon arrival at the MTN headquarters in Kololo on Monday.

MTN said they remain committed to respecting the laws of the country. “MTN Uganda, together with all its employees, remains fully committed to operating within and respecting the laws of the country,” the statement reads. A statement signed by the Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye, says the duo was involved in activities that comprise national security.

She explained that security agencies have been monitoring the activities of the duo in close coordination with immigration officials. “We strongly believe that the deportation of the two foreigners, who were using their employment tools to achieve their ill motives, has enabled us disrupt their intended plans of compromising our national security,” Namaye said in her statement.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga declined to divulge details of their investigations when contacted by URN for further explanation. “And you think you will get those details? I don’t think so. But get in touch with Polly, I gave her that assignment,” he said.

URN