MTN champions women in tech and traditionally male-dominated fields

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | In a powerful address on gender equality and women’s empowerment, Sylivia Mulinge, MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the transformative impact of women breaking into traditionally male-dominated fields, sharing inspiring stories of resilience and innovation.

Mulinge was speaking at the Smart Girls Foundation graduation on Mar 13, which saw the graduation of 250 young women from the MTN Girls in Tech program and 33 youths in the MTN Girls with Tools initiative, equipping them with valuable skills in Computer Applications User Occupation, mechanics, and electrical engineering through MTN Uganda’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, in partnership with Smart Girls Foundation.

“Our investment in youth skills training is not just about numbers; it’s about transforming lives. We are witnessing young women and men breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and stepping into careers that were once considered out of reach. This is the future we are building together,” Mulinge said.

According to the 2024 National Population Census, Uganda’s youth make up over 70% of the population, yet many struggle with unemployment and limited access to quality education. The challenge is particularly pronounced among young women, who often face barriers in acquiring digital skills.

Through initiatives like MTN Girls in Tech and MTN Girls with Tools, MTN Uganda is bridging this gap, ensuring that young people are not only consumers of technology but also its creators, innovators, and leaders.

“Education and skills training are the foundation for a self-sustaining future,” said Jamila Mayanja, Founder of Smart Girls Foundation.

“With support from MTN Uganda, we have been able to scale up our programs, provide a safe and supportive environment, and equip young women with skills that open doors to employment and entrepreneurship.”

The impact of these programs is already evident. Halimah Nairah Nanyange, a graduate of electrical installation, leveraged her training at Smart Girls Foundation to establish Nairah Solar Energies, a company specializing in solar installation, maintenance, and the sale of solar appliances. From working in a struggling business with her grandmother, Halimah has now created employment opportunities for herself and others.

“This training gave me the confidence to follow my dreams and pursue a career that once seemed unattainable. I now have the skills to not only support my family but also to build a business that contributes to the community. The possibilities are endless, and it all started with the opportunity that MTN Uganda provided,” Nanyange said.

Mulinge also discussed MTN’s unwavering commitment to digital inclusion, emphasizing that everyone deserves access to the benefits of a modern, connected life.

“Digital inclusion is not just about technology; it’s about creating opportunities for all, especially young women,” she said.

She highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of young women who are innovating in fields such as sustainable fashion, including the creation of battery-packed bags and products made from recycled tire materials.

“These young women are not just entrepreneurs; they are pioneers of a greener, more inclusive future,” she added.

MTN Uganda’s collaboration with Smart Girls Foundation began in June 2019 during the 21 Days of Y’ello Care initiative. What started as support for 30 girls in mechanical training has since grown into a state-of-the-art vocational training facility capable of training 400 girls annually. The facility offers courses in mechanics, electrical installation, welding, carpentry, tailoring, computer applications, and house painting, targeting school dropouts, teenage