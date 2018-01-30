MTN bosses fly in for Kampala meeting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All the top executives from the MTN Group are in Uganda for the MTN Global Leadership Gathering (GLG) taking place January 30th to 31st 2018 at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.

Uganda is the first country outside South Africa to host the largest gathering of top executives from the MTN Group and its subsidiaries from 24 countries. At least 300 delegates are in the country. f

“MTN Uganda takes pride in being considered to host this prestigious gathering where strategic decisions for the future of the MTN Group are made. With a subscriber base of 232 million across 24 African countries, MTN Uganda is glad to host a gathering of the decision makers within the MTN Group to discuss how to further grow the numbers and continue to facilitate communication,” said Wim Vanhelleputte the CEO MTN Uganda.

With MTN Uganda hosting this summit, it is a sign that there is confidence at MTN Group level in the work being done in the country. It also represents the confidence in the Ugandan economy.

“This year, MTN Uganda turns twenty years, which indicates that the Ugandan economy continues to support expansion of our investments over the years. Hosting the summit emphasizes that and also presents greater investment opportunities in the country. For MTN Uganda, it is also an opportunity to showcase Uganda’s potential beyond just investment,” Wim added.

Rob Shuter, the President and CEO of the MTN Group, while meeting Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, the Prime Minister reiterated MTN’s commitment to ensuring that the the donation creates meaningful impact and reduce the government burden to support in excess of 1 million refugees. Earlier on Tuesday, MTN fulfilled the Sh1billion pledge made at the Solidarity Summit on Refugees in June 2017 to support the Uganda government efforts to deal with the influx of refugees.