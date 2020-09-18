Mt. Meru millers closed after 11 staff test positive for COVID-19

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MT Meru Millers (U) Limited, in Lira, has been closed after 11 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Located in Lira city East division, the factory deals in buying sunflower and Soya Beans directly from farmers and suppliers then process it into edible oil.

The factory which employs close to 10,200 personnel has since been closed awaiting for disinfection as well as conducting tests on all the remaining staff at the factory. A member of staff at the factory says 11 out of the 13 staffs picked at random for testing tested positive and the rest were told to go home.

Dr Edmond Acheka, the assistant DHO in charge maternal and Child Health who is currently heading the COVID-19 treatment centre confirmed that the factory is temporarily closed to allow health workers fumigate the premise, an exercise that will end on Friday.

Acheka said they have requested the Ministry of Health to provide them with test kits to allow them to conduct coronavirus tests on all factory workers in Lira city.

He advised the general public to strictly stick to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to avoid further infections. Attempts to get a comment from the factory officials were futile by last evening.

********

URN