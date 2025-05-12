Msgr. Expedito Magembe: A Priest of prayer, music, and deliverance

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archdiocese of Kampala is mourning the loss of Msgr. Expedito Magembe, who passed away at the age of 88. Msgr. Magembe, a popular Catholic liturgical music composer, charismatic preacher, renowned spiritual healer, and exorcist, passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Nsambya Hospital.

His death marks the end of a remarkable journey, from a frail seminarian once deemed unfit for the priesthood to one of the most revered figures in the Catholic Church, renowned for his powerful ministry of prayer, music, and spiritual healing. Born on November 24, 1937, in Lusozi- Kanabulemu, within the Nazareth Parish of the Masaka Diocese, to Seforoza Nakimera and Kosima Baziwe, Msgr. Expedito Magembe came from a humble background, and his journey to the priesthood was anything but easy.

According to records reviewed by URN and information gathered from those who knew him and media interviews, Msgr. Magembe’s journey to the priesthood was different from many of his peers. His early education took place at Kiteredde Primary School, where he completed Primary Six in 1957. Unlike most priests who enter minor seminaries and progress through the ranks, Msgr. Magembe’s path was shaped by his parents’ financial limitations, which prevented him from joining a minor seminary.

Recognizing his deep calling to the clergy, his parents, who were devout Catholics, chose to enroll him in the Brothers of Christian Instruction (Bannakaloori Brothers) formation house at Kiteredde in Rakai District (now in Kyotera), in Masaka Diocese, where he began training as a religious brother. It was here that Magembe’s spiritual journey took shape, following a similar path to another well-known priest, the late Brother Fr. Annatoli Wassaw, former chief exorcist of Masaka Diocese, who had also been nurtured at Kiteredde.

From 1957 to 1960, Magembe went through the stages of postulancy and novitiate. In 1960, he made his vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience, officially becoming a professed brother among the Bannakarooli Brothers. At this stage in their formation, members of the congregation were encouraged to pursue professional training, which would enable them to better serve their communities. Up to now, brothers, much like the nuns, are not only focused on their religious duties but also take on practical and professional roles to support the community.

Many brothers train as technicians, artisans, teachers, and others using these skills to serve both the Church and society. This holistic approach to religious life allowed them to integrate faith with practical service, helping them connect more deeply with the people they were called to serve. Since Magembe had joined the order without a formal profession, he was sent to Busubiizi Teacher Training College, where he became a Grade II teacher.

Following his training, he taught at Busuubizi Primary School, which was located just a stone’s throw away from the college, and later at Nandere Primary School in Luweero. However, despite his work as a teacher, something within Magembe continued to stir; a deep yearning to pursue his priesthood. This led him to St. Mary’s College Kisubi, where he completed his Senior Four education, eventually taking a significant step toward fulfilling his vocation.

The youthful Magembe moved to St. Thomas Aquinas National Major Seminary in Katigondo in 1968. Three years later, in 1971, he moved to St. Mary’s National Seminary in Ggaba to continue his priestly formation and pursue theological studies. His perseverance paid off when, on December 10, 1972, Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga, then metropolitan of Kampala archdiocese, elevated him to the first rank of Holy Orders, ordaining him as a deacon.

Reflecting on his early years, Msgr. Magembe shared in a media interview, “I was often sickly, not in good health. Even on my ordination day, I was unwell.” His fragile health nearly jeopardized his priestly vocation, as the rector at Ggaba Seminary considered dismissing him. While acknowledging his brilliance, the rector was concerned that his health could prevent him from meeting the physical demands of the priesthood. However, Magembe’s desire to become a priest was saved by two compassionate nuns working at the seminary. Upon learning about the rector’s plan to have him discontinued from formation, the nuns intervened.

They placed him on a special feeding program of sorts, hoping to improve his health and ensure he could continue his training. Their support proved pivotal, allowing him to overcome his health challenges and eventually fulfill his calling. He was ordained to the priesthood on December 7, 1973, at Rubaga Cathedral, in a ceremony presided over by Cardinal Nsubuga. His priestly ministry began in education and formation. From 1973 to 1979, he served as a teacher and formator at Nswanjere Junior Seminary, where he helped shape young minds preparing for religious life.

His leadership and pastoral skills later led to his appointment as Director of Religious Education for the Archdiocese, a role he held from 1979 to 1983, guiding catechetical instruction and faith formation across parishes.His health, however, remained fragile throughout his life. Rev. Fr. Joseph Nkeera, a priest who worked closely with the late Msgr. Magembe at Lubaga affirmed that health challenges were a constant part of Magembe’s journey. Yet, he was quick to emphasize the courage and dedication that defined him.

“He had health issues, but he never let that stop him from serving God with all his heart,” Fr. Nkeera recalled. “He was always joyful, unwavering in faith, and deeply committed to his ministry.” Fr. Nkeera added that when he first encountered Magembe at Lubaga, the latter was already known for his love of church music, a passion that remained central to his identity throughout his priestly life. Even as he oversaw schools, Magembe could often be found immersed in liturgical music, using it as both a tool for evangelization and a form of worship.

Additional accounts and testimonies suggest that Msgr. Magembe’s deep love for music began in his childhood and continued to blossom throughout his formative years. By the time he was a seminarian at Katigondo, he had already begun composing hymns, many of which would later become widely sung in Catholic churches across Uganda. Some sources suggest that his musical talent was so remarkable that the Archdiocese of Kampala arranged for him to attend a music school in Germany to further develop his skills.

However, Magembe later clarified that although he had been selected for the program, he never actually went. Instead, he received some musical training in Kenya. Msgr. Magembe’s passion for music was inseparable from his vocation as a man of prayer. He was not only a devoted spiritual leader but also an accomplished liturgical composer, credited with writing nearly 1,000 hymns. His music became central to worship in many dioceses and played a significant role in shaping Uganda’s Catholic liturgical identity.

His compositions are central to the “Muje Tutendereze Mukama” hymnal, and in 2024, he was honored with the Cherubim Musical Honour, a prestigious award recognizing his extraordinary contributions to sacred music. Since his passing, Msgr. Magembe’s musical compositions have dominated the airwaves on both secular and Catholic television and radio stations. Many listeners were surprised to learn that some of these beloved hymns were his creations. His music played continuously—day and night—during his vigil and at the funeral Mass held at Kisubi, serving as a powerful tribute to his spiritual and artistic legacy.

His work is ranked alongside that of Uganda’s most celebrated liturgical composers, including the late Joseph Kyagambiddwa, the late Rev. Fr. Gerald Mukwaya, Rev. Fr. James Kabuye, and Rev. Fr. Joseph Namukangula. Together with others on the Inter-Diocesan Music Committee, they marked what many consider the golden age of liturgical music composition in the Kampala Ecclesiastical Province. In liturgical celebrations, Msgr. Magembe was a commanding yet humble presence—often seen leading worship with a large rosary and crucifix in hand, inviting the faithful into deep prayer and reflection.

“His music not only moved hearts but also helped renew faith, bringing together generations in shared devotion. His legacy as a priest of both prayer and song continues to echo in the lives of those he inspired,” said Samuel Mukiibi, lay catholic who is fond of the deceased’s music. In an interview with Radio Maria, Magembe reflected on his efforts to promote local compositions, traditional musical styles, and dance within the Church—an initiative that was not widely appreciated at the time.

This movement followed the Second Vatican Council, which had encouraged the incorporation of local cultures into worship and praise. Joseph Kyagambiddwa, another renowned church composer, had even performed such music at St. Peter’s Basilica on October 18, 1964, during a canonization ceremony of the Uganda Martyrs. However, back in Uganda, the idea had not yet gained much acceptance. Magembe recalled that he was often criticized and even insulted by some members of the faithful for introducing traditional music, particularly drumming, into the liturgy.

Some believed that such practices could invite demonic influence into the church. Despite this opposition, Magembe and others remained steadfast, insisting that African rhythms and cultural expressions should have a place in Catholic worship.

A Priest of Prayer and Deliverance

From 1987 to 1989, he was assigned to St. Mbaga Major Seminary, contributing to the intellectual and spiritual development of seminarians at the highest level of priestly formation. In 1989, Msgr. Magembe was entrusted with parish leadership and was appointed Parish Priest of Kizibwa Parish, a position he held with dedication for over a decade until the year 2000.

One of Msgr. Expedito Magembe’s most enduring legacies is the founding of Mount Sion Prayer Centre Bukalango in Wakiso District in 2001. What began as a modest initiative quickly grew into a vibrant center of spiritual refuge, drawing thousands from across the country, both Catholics and non-Catholics, in search of healing, counseling, and renewal.

Msgr. Lawrence Ssemusu, chaplain at Makerere University Business School, emphasized Magembe’s impact with Bukalango Centre. “He has been a man of deep prayer,” Ssemusu said. “His music, his preaching, and his deliverance ministry brought real spiritual renewal. He inspired many and mentored both young priests and lay leaders to stay faithful and grounded.”

Fondly known as “Jjajja” (Grandfather) by the faithful who flocked to his sessions, Magembe’s passionate ministry of prayer and deliverance at Bukalango earned him the title of Chief Exorcist of the Archdiocese of Kampala. He became widely respected for his spirit-led healing prayers and exceptional gift of discernment.

This deep reverence was evident in the thousands of faithful who have continued to pour onto Bukalango Hill since his passing. Many came to bid him farewell, offer prayers, and pay homage to a man who had become a spiritual anchor in their lives—delivering many from trials, including alleged demonic afflictions.

Many catholic speaking on his death on different platforms attested that his approach, rooted in Catholic tradition yet infused with charismatic renewal, helped reconnect many with their faith at a time when Pentecostal movements were drawing large numbers of disillusioned Catholics away.

“Rather than resist the Pentecostal tide with confrontation, Magembe embraced charismatic renewal practices, integrating them into Catholic liturgy and thus making the Church feel spiritually alive and welcoming, particularly to the youth and those in despair,” one catholic posted on X.

Bukalango, over time, joined the ranks of Uganda’s most significant Catholic pilgrimage sites, alongside places like Namugongo and Kiwamirembe. However, unlike Namugongo, which sees peak attendance during annual celebrations, Mount Sion holds weekly Tuesday prayers and monthly Sangaalo overnight vigils, attracting thousands regularly.

The prayer centre’s spiritual influence is matched by its economic footprint: an entire support network of taxis, guesthouses, restaurants, and vendors selling religious items has grown around it, echoing the atmosphere surrounding the Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo.

A religious brother in his early formation, Msgr. Magembe went on to establish a congregation of religious women known as the Brides of the Lamb Sisters. True to his lifelong devotion to prayer and service, he was also deeply involved in philanthropic work; supporting the needy, caring for the sick, and extending compassion to the vulnerable in society.

In December 2012, in recognition of his exceptional service, Pope Benedict XVI named him Monsignor, a title formally conferred the following year in 2013 at a ceremony at Rubaga Cathedral by the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. His healing and deliverance services drew immense crowds, many testifying to spiritual and even physical transformations. Florence Muggaga, a frequent visitor from Najjanankumbi, shared: “There was a time I had lost all hope. But after I started coming to the prayer centre, I rediscovered my faith. My life has never been the same.”

In the age of digital communication, Magembe, through his Mt. Sion Prayer Centre, introduced an innovation that Ugandan Catholics had not yet fully embraced—he launched Bukalango TV to expand evangelization efforts and reach a wider audience. This move also positioned the Catholic Church in a media space that had largely been dominated by Pentecostal broadcasters. Inspired in part by this pioneering effort, the Uganda Episcopal Conference would later go on to establish Uganda Catholic Television.

Between 2015 and 2017, Archbishop Lwanga assigned Fr. Jacinto Kibuuka to collaborate with Magembe at Bukalango. However, the period was marked by internal tensions at the hill. Disagreements emerged between Kibuuka, Magembe, and another popular charismatic preacher now deceased, John Baptist Kyeyune (known as JB Mukajanga). Kibuuka eventually left Bukalango to start Mamre Prayer Centre, reportedly without the Archbishop’s blessing.

The fallout deepened when Kibuuka and two other priests, Fr. Deogratius Ssonko and Fr. Vincent Kisenyi Byansi, participated in the unauthorized consecration of rebel priests in 2016. This led to their suspension from the ministry. Around this time, Magembe himself is believed to have had disagreements with the Kampala Archdiocesan leadership over a range of issues, though he remained committed to the Church until his passing.

Upon the passing of Monsignor Expedito Magembe, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said that God had called him back home. He noted that Magembe had been ill for some time and had sought treatment in various places, during which the faithful offered steadfast support. He was a true servant of God,” the Archbishop said, “a man who prayed for those in need, ministered to the suffering, and lived as a brother, a father, and a beloved ‘Jjajja’ to many and his Music”.

He called on the faithful to pray for Magembe with confidence, trusting that Christ, whom he served with unwavering faith, would raise him to eternal life. Msgr. Magembe’s spiritual work brought healing to many souls, but it was his deep prayer life that carried him through. He often spoke about the role of Mary, the Mother of Jesus, in his ministry, encouraging the faithful to ask for her intercession. His devotion to the Virgin Mary was evident in his own personal prayer life, often seen clutching his large rosary.

Even in his final years, Msgr. Magembe continued his ministry, and his 50th anniversary of priesthood in 2024 was celebrated as a milestone in the Church. Magembe leaves behind a legacy of prayer, music, and healing that will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come. His work as a priest of prayer, musician, and deliverer of souls marks him as one of the most influential religious figures in the Kampala Archdiocese.

Msgr. Magembe was laid to rest at the Kisubi Seminary Cemetery amid solemn pomp and reverence, with people from all walks of life in attendance. Present at the funeral were all the bishops of the Kampala Ecclesiastical Province, along with numerous clergy, religious men and women, politicians, and lay faithful, all gathered to honor a man who had deeply touched countless lives. May he rest in peace.

URN