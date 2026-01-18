Mpuuga, Bwanika fall as NRM gains ground in Greater Masaka

Masaka, Uganda | URN | At least 18 incumbent Members of Parliament in the greater Masaka sub-region lost their seats in the January 15 general elections, triggering a major political shake-up and opening space for new entrants into Parliament.

Out of the 29 parliamentary seats in the sub-region, only nine incumbents managed to retain their positions.

The outcome has also enabled the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to claw back ground in a region historically dominated by the opposition. NRM increased its parliamentary representation in greater Masaka to 17 seats, up from seven seats in the 2021 general elections.

The National Unity Platform (NUP), the leading opposition party, retained eight parliamentary seats, down from the 11 seats it held after the 2021 polls.

In Masaka City, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, president of the newly formed Democratic Front (DF) party, lost the Nyendo–Mukungwe Division seat to Gyaviira Lubowa Ssebina of NUP. Dr Abed Bwanika, the DF treasurer, also lost the Kimanya–Kabonera Division seat to Patrick Kuteesa of NUP, while Juliet Nakabuye Kakande was defeated by Rose Nalubowa of NUP in the Masaka City Woman MP race.

In Masaka District, Sarah Babirye Kityo of the National Resistance Movement defeated the incumbent Bukoto East MP Ronald Evans Kanyike of NUP.

In Bukomansimbi District, NRM candidates won all the parliamentary positions from their National Unity Platform counterparts. Geoffrey Kayemba Solo lost to Hassan Mukiibi Sserunjogi, Christine Ndiwalana Nandagire lost the Bukomansimbi North seat to Salim Kisseka, while Veronica Nanyondo, the district Woman MP, was defeated by Ruth Katushabe of NRM.

However, Nanyondo is contesting the results, arguing that three declaration of results forms were falsified at the Electoral Commission district tally centre to deny her victory.

In Sembabule District, Florence Nambaziira of NRM defeated Mary Begumisa, the incumbent Woman MP who stood as an independent after losing party primaries. Theodore Ssekikubo lost the Lwemiyaga County seat to retired Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande, who won the NRM primaries.

In Mawogola County, NUP’s Goretti Namugga lost to Dez Oswaldo Byuma of NRM. Meanwhile, President Yoweri Museveni’s younger brother Godfrey Aine Kaguta Sodo won the Mawogola North constituency on the NRM ticket after the incumbent Shartsi Musherure chose not to contest again.

In Lwengo District, Dr Kagabo, the incumbent MP for Bukoto South, lost to Hakimu Sawula of NUP. Kagabo had entered Parliament in 2021 as a member of NUP but later defected to NRM, where he also lost in the party primaries. Isaac Ssejoba, who stood as an independent after losing the NRM primaries, lost the Bukoto Mid-West constituency to Emmanuel Kiyimba of NRM.

In Lyantonde District, Pauline Kemirembe Kyaka, the incumbent Woman MP, lost to Doreen Birungi of NRM after standing as an independent.

In Kalangala District, Julius Mukasa Opondo, the independent MP for Bujumba constituency, was defeated by Willy Lugoloobi of NRM, while Carol Nanyondo Birungi defeated Moses Kabuusu of the People’s Front for Freedom in the Kyamuswa County race.

In Kalungu District, Yusuf Kiruruta Nkerettanyi of NUP won the Kalungu East seat against incumbent Francis Katabaazi Atongole, who stood as an independent after being denied the NUP ticket.

In Kyotera District, NUP’s Geoffrey Lutaaya and John Paul Lukwago Mpalanyi, the MPs for Kakuuto and Kyotera counties respectively, lost to Ismail Lubega Kaka and State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, both of the NRM.

Those who retained their seats include Aisha Ssekindi, Woman MP Kalungu (Independent); Richard Ssebamala, Bukoto Central Masaka (Democratic Party); Joan Namutaawe, Woman MP Masaka (NUP); Hellen Nakimuli, Woman MP Kalangala (NUP); Cissy Namujju, Woman MP Lwengo (NRM); Juliet Ssuubi Kinyamatam, Woman MP Rakai (NRM); Gyaviira Semwanga, Buyamba County Rakai (NRM); Muhammad Muyanja Ssentaayi, Bukoto West Lwengo (NRM); and Anifa Bangirana Kawooya, Mawogola West Sembabule (NRM).