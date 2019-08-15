MPs wants audit on Lubowa hospital project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The chairperson of the National Economy committee of Parliament Syda Bbumba has called for an audit of the Lubowa-Based International Specialized Hospital of Uganda.

Bbumba made the call while meeting State Minister for Finance David Bahati on the state of the USD 379 million-facility being constructed by the Special Purpose Vehicle comprising FINASI international FZC and Roko Construction Company, otherwise known as Finasi/ROKO.

The hospital project has been marred with controversies, with ROKO, one of the project partners saying that it was being unfairly kicked out in favour of a new company, Power China Guizhou Engineering Co, Ltd. ROKO has since run to court seeking to cancel the move by FINASI international FZC chaired by Enrica Pinnet.

Bahati told the committee that despite the dispute between the SPV, the works on the project are already beyond schedule, adding that the government is keenly following the developments to ensure that the project is completed within a space of two years.

Committee Member Andrew Aja Baryayanga questioned the status of the project and wondered why there seems to be no work on the ground despite the release of USD 86 million, which is above the cost of civil works for the facility.

Committee chairperson Syda Bbumba said there needs to be an independent audit to determine the status of the project, and also ensure that all is going on well.

*****

URN