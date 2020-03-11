MPs want NAADs to distribute hass ovacado seedlings to farmers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Agriculture Committee of parliament wants Government to promote Hass avocado growing countrywide, saying it will boost farmer’s income. Hass avocado is one of the most trending fruit at the moment with demand stretching from Europe, China, the United States and Middle East.

The avocado, which is dark green with a bumpy skin, is nutritious and costs up to Shillings 10,000 per avocado on the US Market. The Agriculture Committee recently toured Musubi farm in Mayuge district to learn best practices in Avocado farming.

Now, the Committee Chaired by Janet Okori-moe has recommended that Hass avocado seedlings be part of the inputs supplied by National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) to farmers. Okori-moe says Hass avocado farming is a worthy investment for commercial farmers, which should be promoted countrywide.

She says Uganda should be part of the avocado growing and exporting countries. Kenya is currently the largest exporter of Hass avocado in Africa whereby it gets up to US$ 100 million in foreign exchange.

Masubi farm is desirous to form the Uganda National Avocado Growers Association, according to the Agriculture Committee. Okori-moe says the Association will enable certification of only qualified nurseries to supply the seedlings.

Musubi Farm is implementing a Hass Avocado Value Chain Development Project with the core mandate of championing the supply of grafted quality avocado, commercial growing of the crop; and Value addition through the production of avocado oil for export.

URN