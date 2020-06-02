MPs Odonga Otto, Gilbert Olanya released on bond

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aruu North MP Odonga Otto and his Kilak South counterpart Gilbert Olyanya have been released on police bond.

They were arrested on Monday for inciting violence and negligent acts likely to cause the spread of infectious diseases. They were allegedly mobilizing people to cause violence against Gulu District COVID -19 Taskforce and the cargo truck drivers.

According to police, the act of the legislators attracted the crowd who disrespected the social distancing directive issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They were arrested alongside two others; Kelly Komakech, the Chairman of Pece Division and Stella Kijange, a women’s rights activist.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says that the MPs, Komakech and Kijange were released following the advice from the Resident State Attorney.

According to Okema, the suspects will report back to police on June 15th as the police continue with investigations into the case.

While addressing journalists shortly after their release from police custody, Olanya vowed to continue the protests.

Tony Kitara, one of the lawyers representing the suspects said he views the arrest of his clients as suppression of their civil rights and persecution in their capacity as leaders.

The cases of incitement of violence and negligent act likely to cause infectious disease are being investigated under Gulu CRB 624/2020.

URN