MPs Odonga Otto, Gilbert Olanya arrested in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested the Kilak South MP, Gilbert Olanya and Aruu South MP Samuel Odonga Otto for demonstrating against the continuous movement of trucks to and from Elegu border post in Amuru.

Olanya and Otto were intercepted at Cereleno market in Gulu town. They were arrested together with Kelly Komakech, the Pece division chairman and Stella Kijange, a rights activist.

On Saturday last week, Uganda registered the highest number of COVID positive cases at 84 with 50 arriving from Elegu border post.

Otto and the other demonstrators held placards reading, ‘Gulu Hospital cannot handle all cases’, ‘Truck drivers in Elegu are intentional’.

Before his arrest, Otto said that Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has exceeded its capacity to handle COVID -19 positive patients.

According to records at Gulu Referral Hospital, there are 65 COVID-19 positive patients.

Olanya demanded that other COVID-19 patients be transferred to either Mulago Hospital in Kampala or Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

However, their presence attracted hundreds of vendors who became rowdy prompting police field force unit commanded by Emmanuel Mafundo, the Gulu District Commander to arrest the MPs. They were driven to Gulu central police station.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, Aswa region police spokesperson says the four also mobilized a group of people who burnt tyres along the Gulu-Nimule highway.

Last week, Acholi Parliamentary group asked the government to quarantine Elegu border post to curtail the spread of the deadly disease, especially by truck drivers.

******

URN