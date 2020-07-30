MPs heap praises on Kadaga ahead of NRM contest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have today shown support to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga as she contests for the position of Second National Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Although Kadaga did not tell the MPs the purpose for the meeting at the Parliament, it turned out that NRM, opposition and independent Members of Parliament all cheered Kadaga for the race of NRM Central Executive Committee against her rival Minister of Lands Persis Namuganza.

Kadaga who is the incumbent called on the MPs to mobilise support for her and convince the NRM structures in their districts to vote her for the position.

Nakawa MP Michael Kabaziguruka said Kadaga doesn’t discriminate based on political parties and also has been helping him as a troubled MP.

Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP says that Kadaga has done a lot of good things for the country including in many cases to the people she doesn’t know. Olanya says that he will mobilize support for people in Amuru to vote Kadaga.

Mary Babirye, the Masaka Municipality MP and Democratic Party Member says that although she doesn’t have a vote, she has the support of the Speaker. She says as a woman, she cannot dare lose Kadaga who is a like a mother to them.

Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal says Kadaga is experienced and mature and she is the better placed leader for the NRM Second National chairperson. Ogwal said that she would try and talk to Kadaga’s rival in the race so she can step down in favor of Kadaga.

Edmund Herbert Ariko, the MP Soroti Municipality says that despite being FDC, he rallies behind the Speaker Kadaga. He says Kadaga has stood with the MPs and Parliament and this is the leadership the country needs.

Several NRM members and independent MPs also hailed Kadaga and wished her victory for the position.

Kiboga East MP Keefa Kiwanuka hailed Kadaga for standing with MPs. He said Kadaga was a capable leader with a vision for the future.

Edward Makmot Otto, the Agago County MP says that Kadaga is a good leader that the NRM cannot afford to lose. On her side, Kadaga thanked the MPs for supporting her.

Attempts to speak to Percis Namuganza on the incidence in parliament and her candidature was futile by press time.

URN