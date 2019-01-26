MPs discuss roads amendment bill, consider expanding reserves

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have welcomed a proposal by the government to expand the size of road reserves from the current 15 to 40 meters. The proposal is embedded in the Roads amendment bill 2018, which also seeks to reform laws relating to the development, management and maintenance of public roads.

The proposal will also introduce express penalties where drivers who violate axle load regulations are made to pay cash and not taken to court.

Amuru woman MP Lucy Akello says that the move is long overdue saying that Ugandan roads are very narrow compared to roads in countries across the region, something that was supported by Arua municipality legislator Kassiano Wadri.

But, Kiboga County MP Keefa Kiwanuka says the move is likely to spark anxiety across the country because almost all road reserves are filled with settlements.