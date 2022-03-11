MPs demand action over skyrocketing commodity prices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawmakers have demanded that government pronounces herself on the rising prices of essential commodities including soap, sugar, cooking oil and fuel.

Raising on a matter of national importance during plenary on Thursday, 10 March 2022, Nakaseke South County MP, Paulson Luttamaguzi said a bar of soap has risen from Shs4,000 to as much as Shs12,000 and this is worrying locals.

“Even goods manufactured in Uganda are expensive and yet government has not made any statement. People are asking for the cause of the increasing prices,” said Luttamaguzi.

Gaffa Mbwatekemwa, Igara County West MP added that even the prices of agriculture inputs have increased, citing that a bag of fertilizer now costs Shs220,000 up from Shs130,000.

He called for the suspension of taxes on fuel, warning that if prices are not checked now, costs of essential commodities will continue to increase not with the war between Ukraine and Russia that has caused tension around the world.

“The ministers responsible should explain this matter extensively. Ugandans are tired. We are tired!!” said Mbwatekamwa.

Busia Municipality MP, Geoffrey Macho pointed out that the situation is worse at the border districts, saying that a bar of soap now costs Shs15,000.

“Prices of all commodities have doubled because of the weak Uganda shilling, against the Kenya shilling,” Macho said.

John Faith Magolo, Bunghoko County North MP said that the surging prices have forced MPs to abandon their constituencies because they do not have sufficient explanation.

“They stormed me and demanded answers. I fear going to my constituency. They assured me that when they see the Deputy Speaker going to her constituency, they will stop her because they know she has answers,” he said.

Naome Kabasharira, Rushenyi County MP said that the high prices are mostly affecting the poor, who are majority.

“The fuel cannot be managed but we are continuing with business. This is unfair to the people we represent,” said Kabasharira.

Kassanda County North MP, Patrick Nsamba advised that the matter of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities should be given priority during the MPs workshop on the Parish Development Model scheduled for Friday, 11 March 2022.

“Debating the Parish Development Model will be meaningless if the issue of increasing prices of essential commodities is not handled. This programme is linked to the income of local communities,” said Nsamba.

Deputy Speaker Anita Among gave government until 15 March 2022 to make a statement on the matter.

“Let us give government time to prepare so that they can give us actions, not just lamentation. It is a multi-sectoral issue,” she said.

The Government Chief Whip and also Ruhinda North County MP, Thomas Tayebwa said that the Prime Minister is expected to meet manufacturers on 11 March 2022 to look into the matter and will present a statement on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA