MPs break off to oversee Parish Development Model

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, granted legislators a two-week recess to conduct oversight into the operation of the Parish Development Model.

In a letter addressed to the MPs, the Speaker said that in May 2022, Parliament appropriated Shs1.49 trillion to the Parish Development Model to cover 10,400 parishes in the country.

She said that under Article 90 of the Constitution, the MPs’ mandate is to carry out the oversight function on the Parish Development Model (PDM) in their respective constituencies.

The letter from the Speaker read by the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, stated that the oversight will be for two weeks from Friday, 03 to 17 February 2023.

“I have communicated to the relevant authorities and expect that all MPs should be furnished with documentation and correspondences relating to PDM as well as evaluate and access the disbursement of all PDM funds,” The letter read.

She said that the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development is expected to make available all release and disbursement schedules for the PDM to the Members of Parliament.

Among said the MPs will be divided into 18 clusters representative of the 18 sub-regions.