Mpigi district wants health center IV elevated to hospital status

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health authorities in Mpigi District are mooting for the elevation of Nakasongola health centre IV to a hospital status to improve service delivery.

The Health Center receives an average of 800 patients every month. It also attends to accident victims along the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

It was meant to cater to patients from Mpigi alone but it attracts patients from as far as Mityana, Wakiso and Kalungu districts.

Mpigi acting district health officer Margret Nannozi says that before it is upgraded to a hospital, the health centre will face challenges because of the big number of patients and inadequate facilities.

Nannozi says that the facility receives 12 million shillings every three months for Primary Health Care (PHC), funding which can be increased to over sh100m in case the hospital status is granted.

In 2017, Mpigi district council passed a resolution recommending that the health centre be upgraded to the level of a hospital.

Whereas the health ministry consents that the facility needs to be upgraded, there are health facilities in other districts which were listed to benefit first.

******

URN