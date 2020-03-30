MP Olanya pledges UGX 3.2 million weekly contingency fund to combat coronavirus

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kilak South County Member of Parliament, Gilbert Olanya has pledged to provide Shillings 3.2 million weekly basis to fight the coronavirus pandemic in his constituency.

Olanya told URN this morning that he will provide Shillings 2.2 each week for the purchase of hand washing utilities including Jik and soap and face masks for health workers at the eighteen health centers in his constituency.

Shillings one million will be used to fuel and service two standby ambulances registration numbers UG 4365M and UBA 755U donated by the legislator to respond to emergencies in Kilak South. He says the assistance will be channeled through the office of Amuru district health officer on a weekly basis effective today until Uganda is declared free of the pandemic.

The Amuru District Health Officer-DHO, Patrick Odong Olwedo has confirmed receiving the first deliveries, saying they will boost their capacity in fighting the deadly COVID-19.

He says the ambulances will help in responding to emergencies while the detergents will help containing the spread of the virus, saying the district is cash strapped to provide protective gears such as aprons, face masks and detergents.

The Amuru District LC V Chairperson, Michael Lakony has appealed to residents to embrace hand washing, social distancing and adhere to the ban on public transport to energize the fight against the coronavirus. Amuru district hasn’t registered any case of coronavirus.

URN