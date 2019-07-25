MP Ogwal is a liar – Gen. Tumwine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Security Minister General Elly Tumwine has described Dokolo woman member of parliament ,Cecilia Ogwal as an adamant liar.

Tumwine made the remarks today while addressing the press at Lake View Hotel in Mbarara. The Minister said that he has been ill-treated and dehumanized by what he referred to as lies peddled by Ogwal.

On Tuesday Parliament resolved to refer Gen. Tumwine to the committee on Rules, Discipline, and Privileges on allegations of contempt of Parliament. The decision was made by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga following a matter of National Importance raised by Atkins Godfrey Katusabe, the Bukonjo West MP.

Katusabe told Parliament that Gen. Tumwine while in Kasese on Monday allegedly issued shoot to kill orders to the military and police following a dispute over Babughirana cattle market.

Last month violence broke out at Bwera Market leading to the shooting of two people. Abdu Noor Mutegeki, a worker at Babughirana Butcher Men Development Association Cattle Market and Dan Benja, a businessman from Isingiro sustained injuries after they were shot at by a joint security force deployed to stop operations in Babughirana cattle market.

The conflict is a result of rivalry between Babughirana Butcher Men Development Association and Alisamu Trading Company Limited, which operates cattle markets in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha town council. Katusabe further accused Tumwine of questioning powers of Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament on her earlier directives on the military.

According to Katusabe, Tumwine allegedly said that the country was liberated by the military and not parliament. Later Gen. Tumwine was asked to defend himself on the floor of parliament as soon as he started Hon. Cecilia Ogwal raised on the matter of order alleging how the Defence Minister attacked her. This prompted the speaker to put a motion of sending him to the disciplinary committee and it was anonymously passed and the speaker ruled in favor of the majority.

Today Tumwine told the media that it is unfortunate that he has been accused of pulling the pistol at Cecilia Ogwal in the 6th parliament and also going ahead to attack her in the parliamentary lobby. Tumwine says that he is disappointed by the allegations and called for thorough investigations to be undertaken instead of peddling lies.

Tumwine further revealed that parliament acted like a mob and he was not allowed to defend himself about the allegations. Tumwine says that disciplinary action should be taken against all people irrespective of whether they are Uganda People’s defense forces legislators or not.

URN