MP Nambooze wants KCCA act amended

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Member of Parliament for Mukono Municipality Betty Nambooze wants an amendment of the Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Act citing inconsistencies.

In August, Parliament passed the KCCA amendment bill which was later on assented to by the President. The bill which was first introduced in 2015 has put in place the position of Speaker at KCCA and the Divisions to separate power.

This means the legislative powers have been handed over to the Speaker, while the Executive powers left to the Lord Mayor.

The bill also created an executive committee of four people who will work for the Lord Mayor. The Bill entrusts powers of coordinating physical planning activities in the metropolitan areas in the office of the Ministry of Kampala.

Nambooze says the bill assented to by the President introduces something that was not approved by Parliament. She cites the Metropolitan Physical Planning Authority which will be headed by the Minister and the introduction of the Metropolitan Police specifically under KCCA.

According to Nambooze, it needs to be amended because it was introduced without consulting Parliament.

She also questioned why Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago should cease the roles of a presiding officer of the council upon the Introduction of the Speaker and yet he was elected for a five-year term.

The Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, however, instructed parliament’s legal department to extract the Hansard which is the official records of Parliament and examine the discrepancies in the KCCA

URN