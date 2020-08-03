MP Fungaroo unhappy about UPDF involvement in Obongi politics

Obongi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Member of Parliament Obongi and Forum for Democratic Change – FDC Secretary for Mobilization for Northern Uganda Hassan Fungaroo has raised concern over alleged UPDF plans to meddle in the political affairs of Obongi district.

Fungaroo, who is currently rallying grassroots support for the party in West Nile, Acholi and Lango regions told the press over the weekend that the UPDF brigade in West Nile and Gulu have been involved in secret meetings in Koboko and Arua with key agenda on how to remove him from Obongi constituency.

The FDC stalwart who is seeking re-election for the fourth term as MP for Obongi revealed that because of the full structures of FDC he has established in the new Obongi district and the entire West Nile, he has become a threat to the NRM, who have now resorted to using the army to intimidate FDC supporters in the district.

“There are schemes to attack all the opposition members in Obongi and West Nile and these have been planned in meetings in UPDF barracks in Koboko and Bondo to curve out ways of suffocating him,” said Fungaroo.

According to Fungaroo, the army should not be involved in election maneuvers but maintain neutrality as a force for the territorial integrity of the Country in the wake up to the 2021 general elections.

Without disclosing further details of the racket, Fungaroo said a battalion of UPDF under the docket of the 409 brigade in West Nile have been lined for deployment in Obongi to stifle the strong FDC party support and also grab land of the people being prospected for oil.

However, when contacted on the MP’s allegations, Colonel Elly Kayanja, the Brigade Commander 409 in West Nile who is reportedly chairing the said meetings vehemently denied the allegations, describing it a total lie. Colonel Kayanja wonders where such allegations are emanating from adding that he is not aware of any plot of such kind to suffocate MP Fungaroo.

As the party primary campaigns take center stage, NRM supporters are seemingly scheming to unseat parliamentary candidates currently held by the opposition in West Nile.

FDC in West Nile currently occupies three parliamentary seats in Obongi, Maracha County and Jonam County, but the party has vigorously embarked on establishing offices in all the sub counties in W. Nile.

In 2016, MP Fungaroo raised similar allegations against the UPDF, who, he accused of torturing members of his red brigade that worked against rigging of the elections.

********

URN