MP Allan Ssewanyana arrested for inciting violence

Kampala, Uganda | Nansubuga Prossy | Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana was arrested earlier this morning allegedly on counts of inciting violence in Munyonyo.

Reports indicate that the MP was found by police protesting with other locals against the demolition of

their market, Kyengeza.

The market had been demolished by National Environmental Managemnet Authority (NEMA) in

attempts of an ongoing eviction of encroachers on Monday morning.

On Feburaury, 18 2019, Allan was arrested by police on the same count.

According Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Ssewanyana had led a protest to close

Kirudu hospital over poor sewage management without first seeking permission from the police.

Armed with a chain ready to close the facility, he was stopped by the police who arrested him and drove

him to Naggalama police station.

On this incident, Onyango said Ssewanyana would be charged with inciting violence and holding

unlawful assembly.

However today, no comment has been made yet by the spokesperson in regards to Ssewanyana's

arrest.