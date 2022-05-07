Mother who lost her 3 children in Link Bus crash cries for help

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Miriam Nansubuga who hails from Iganga district in eastern Uganda is only aged 30 years and until this week on Wednesday, was a happy mother of three daughters. She has been living with them and her husband Geoffrey Bitamulwe in Bundibugyo district until the the Link Bus accident snuffed out the young lives of the three girls in a flash.

The family has been living a humble but happy life in Bundibugyo district where they had established a home while depending on simple agriculture for their livelihood.

Nansubuga received a distress call on Tuesday from her family members being notified about the deteriorating health condition of her father in Iganga.

She promised her family members that she would reach Iganga in two days to nurse her father, since she was to spend a night at her sister’s home in Kampala city on Wednesday.

On May 4th, Nansubuga boarded a Link coach in the morning at 7am at Bundibugyo terminal, which dropped her at Fort Portal city with her 3 daughters Gift Asiimwe 13 in Primary 5, Divine Mubezi, 4years and Destiny Alinda 2 months after paying 80,000 shillings to cater for their transport fare, hoping for a safe journey.

Nansubuga says that the bus left Fort Portal at 9:30 am after picking up other passengers from the Fort Portal Link Bus terminal headed to Kampala.

The journey was smooth and seemed pleasant in the Coach until the bus lost control in Kyamara Tea Estate causing alarm cries and other scary sounds.

“I had a loud noise before the bus rolled several times plunging into the tea estate, during the rumble I saw a woman with cut breasts crying to me that I help her, but I was in pain as well without any help, I don’t know how I found my way out, where I saw a number of dead bodies,” Nansubuga narrates.

Nansubuga says all her attention was directed to looking for her children whom she claim says could not be easily identified after the shocking experience she had gone through.

“Later I saw a cloth I had dressed my 2months daughter in, I rushed and picked her up but she was dead, and when I ran to check on the other bodies I noticed that all my children were dead in a pool of blood, that was the last thing I remember only to woke up in the hospital,” she added.

Nansubuga says she all her money was lost during the tragic accident on Wednesday and currently she has nothing, not even money to buy drugs for treatment.

“There is no serious treatment I’m getting from here, I’m supposed to buy everything and I have no money, please help me” Nansubuga pleaded.

One of the nurses in the surgical ward told us that Nansubuga has a broken lower and upper limb but the hospital has run short of medicine and they are only cleaning her wounds and giving her injections to reduce her pain.

Beatrice Mutamuliza the administrator Fort Portal Regional Referral told URN that the medical supplies had dwindled yet the facility receives consignments on a quarterly basis.

Mutamuliza says the hospital is struggling to treat serious cases because they lack a CT scan to determine the diagnosis of the patients who need complex treatment.

URN