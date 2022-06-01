MOROTO: UPDF dismisses allegations of killing 400 residents in aerial bombardment

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF 3rd infantry division has denied media reports accusing the army of killing over 400 people in Moroto district using aerial bombings.

Early last week, a section of media quoted Emmanuel Chero, the chairperson of Karamoja Youth Agenda Vision 2040 alleging that UPDF carried out aerial bombings in Nakabaat and Lotisan areas, which killed more than 400 people.

Chero claimed when armed rustlers killed three geologists and soldiers, the government deployed troops to hunt down the killers. He however says that the soldiers turned their anger against residents and started dropping bombs on huts killing innocent people.

The same article quoted former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta accusing the UPDF of committing several atrocities in the region under the guise of fighting cattle rustlers. However, Maj. Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson has described the reports as fake and called on the public to ignore the claims.

“Our attention has been drawn to an article running in different media alleging that there was a silent genocide in Karamoja. The article is totally not true and the public should not rely on these falsehoods,’’ Oware said.

According to Oware, they are only aware of 385 warriors killed in different operations since the launch of the second phase of the disarmament exercise in July 2021. He explains that the ongoing operations are guided by rules of engagement, standard operation procedures, and a code of conduct to save and protect all lives, adding that any serving officer who commits operational misconduct is liable to punishment.

He warned Chero to desist from making such sectarian sentiments and inciting the public, saying all leaders in the region should instead advocate for peace and security rather than sowing seeds of hatred and fear amongst the Karamojong community.

The Defense Ministry Spokesperson Brig-Gen Felix Kulayigye confirmed the aerial bombardment but said that if there were any casualties, the numbers were being exaggerated.

Bernard Lokong, Rupa sub-county youth chairperson confirmed that the army bombed the river banks along Nakabaat but no death was reported since no civilian was allowed to cross to the operation areas.

*****

URN