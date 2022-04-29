Moroto municipality declares curfew to curb insecurity

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto municipal authorities have announced a nighttime curfew until further notice to curb insecurity caused by armed cattle rustlers.

Moroto Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Justin Tuko announced the decision on Thursday, saying the curfew will run between 8pm and 5am mostly in camp Swahili, Kambizi and Camp Swahili juu where cases of burglary are on the rise.

“There are many armed cattle rustlers roaming about, especially at night, breaking into people’s houses, stealing chicken and committing murder,’’ Tuko said. He said people and motorcycles will be prohibited within the town from 8pm to 5am until further notice.

Julius Otim, a boda boda rider in Moroto municipality has welcomed the decision but appealed to security to adjust the time from 8pm to 10pm to allow them to finalize with business.

Otim says that if the curfew is imposed from 8pm, it will affect them financially because they are still recovering from the previous lockdown.

He said that already, they are affected by high prices of commodities and limiting their business will incur them huge losses.

Michael Longole, the Mt. Moroto regional police spokesperson said that they are carrying out their normal operations to stop rising incidents of insecurity within the municipality.

Longole revealed that the operations were launched following the outcry from the residents over continuous attacks by suspected cattle rustlers.

URN has learnt that Moroto appears to be the first to impose a night curfew since the renewed cattle raids including burglary in several districts in Karamoja sub-region.

URN