More than 10,000 seek UGX 25 billion compensation for 1986 insurgency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 10,805 people from various districts have dragged government to court for compensation for the losses they suffered during the I986 political Insurgency.

The affected are from Nakasongola, Buyende, Masindi, Kiryandongo and Kayunga districts particularly. They are seeking compensation of up to Shillings 25 billion as compensation of damages during the war that ushered in the ruling National Resistance Movement government.

The lead petitioners are John Kitaka, James Galimaka, Henry Matovu, Byegumye Fred Batumbya and Wandira James Muruli. They are represented by Nyombi and Company Advocates.

They contend that during the 1986-1987 war, they owned several livestock including sheep, goats, cattle and property that was destroyed during the insurgency. They also contend that they were displaced from their homes.

They argue that government failed in its duty by not compensating them like people affected by the war in other regions. They also observe that they have brought the suit to court 33 years later because government’s repeated promises to compensate them through their representatives in vain.

The petitioners say they have been deprived of their property, livelihood and development due to government’s failure to compensate them. They also claim that they have continued to wallow in total poverty and untold suffering hence pushing for compensation.

Court has since summoned the Attorney General to file his defense within fifteen days of service or else court will proceed without it. The said Insurgency was sparked off by several opposition groups that were challenging President Apollo Milton Obote’s leadership.

Between 100,000 and 500,000 people including combatants and civilians are estimated to have lost their lives and thousands displaced from their homes.

