More 262 suspects arrested over Kyagulanyi protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel have arrested another 262 suspects in connection to the protests that rocked the country last week.

The protests followed the arrest and detention of Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate.

Protests broke out spontaneously across the country and security agencies responded shooting indiscriminately in buildings leaving scores dead.

Earlier on joint security team had arrested 577 suspects during two days protests.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, on Monday said the new suspects have been arrested with help of CCTV security cameras that captured the events.

Out of the 836 suspects arrested in total, police have already arraigned 362 in various courts of law where they were charged with inciting violence, malicious damage of property and unlawful protest.

Enanga said the remaining 633 suspects will appear in courts of law by close of this week starting today.

Police said all the suspects’ files total to 116 although he added that more suspected ringleaders and other culprits of the ugly scenes are being hunted with help of CCTV security cameras and intelligence teams.

Police added that the number of people who died in the two days protests, according to the official police records, has increased from 28 to 45.

Enanga said the number of new suspects includes Benson Kasozi one of the people who were captured on cameras attacking Nakivubo Police Post commander, Consulate Kasule.

Kasule was attacked as she removed logs and stones placed in the middle of the road at Totalia Building in the City Centre.

In the protests, 11 police officers were injured by stones pelted at them by protesters. At least 100 civilians were also injured and some are still nursing their wounds.

Enanga said several videos uploaded on social media platforms and those willingly shared by civilians are being reviewed to ensure all suspects are apprehended.

