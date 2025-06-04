Moneylenders frustrate mass ID renewal in Bunyoro

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ongoing mass renewal of National Identity Cards in the Bunyoro sub-region is facing serious setbacks due to widespread confiscation of IDs by moneylenders.

There is growing concern that many residents in the districts of Hoima, Kikuube, and Buliisa—especially those living along the shores of Lake Albert—may miss out on updating their National IDs after surrendering the original copies as collateral for quick loans.

According to local leaders, many residents who failed to repay the loans had their National IDs confiscated, making them ineligible to participate in the mass renewal exercise. Presenting the original expired ID is a mandatory requirement for anyone seeking to update or renew their card.

Hoima District LC5 Chairperson, Uthman Kadir Mugisa, confirmed that his office has received numerous complaints from residents being turned away for failing to present their IDs.

He appealed to the government and the relevant ministries to urgently intervene before a significant portion of the population is excluded from the crucial identification exercise. In Kikuube, the situation is similarly dire. LC5 Chairperson Peter Banura says many residents have been rendered ineligible due to their IDs being held by moneylenders.

Hoima Woman Member of Parliament, Harriet Businge, also expressed concern, calling on the government to swiftly address the matter to prevent residents from being disenfranchised.

Residents on the ground are also speaking out. Wilberforce Onyuthi, a resident of Kasenyi-Lyato in Buseruka sub-county, said many people are being turned away due to lack of original IDs.

Patrick Musinguzi, from Kigorobya Town Council, urged the government to regulate moneylenders, saying failure to act will result in many missing the entire ID renewal process.

