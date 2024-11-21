MoH tasks media, leaders to popularize law against tobacco

ARUA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has called on the media and local leaders in the West Nile region to take an active role in educating the public about the Tobacco Control Act of 2015, which aims to reduce tobacco use and the associated health risks. The Act prohibits tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, as well as aiming to curb tobacco use across the country.

During a sensitization meeting held in Arua City, the Ministry emphasized the important role the media plays in spreading accurate information and fostering a better understanding of the provisions of the law within the community. West Nile, known for its tobacco cultivation, has seen small-scale farmers engage in contract farming arrangements with major tobacco companies, such as British American Tobacco (BAT), Meridian Tobacco, and Leaf Tobacco Ltd.

Tobacco farming has been a major source of income for households in the region for over three decades. However, the Ministry highlighted the harmful effects of smoking and using tobacco products, which contain over 7,000 chemicals, many of which are toxic and hazardous to human health.

Christine Ninsiima, Senior Program Officer at the Ministry of Health, explained that tobacco use damages nearly every organ in the body, leading to illnesses such as lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, and stroke. She further emphasized that smoking weakens the immune system, accelerates aging, and increases the risk of cancers in various organs such as the mouth, throat, bladder, and pancreas.

Patience Butesi, Senior Program Officer for Non-Communicable Diseases at the Ministry, also pointed out the harmful effects of nicotine on adolescent brain development, which can lead to addiction. She noted that the law now fully bans smoking in public places and mandates the display of “No Smoking” signs in these locations.

Anziku Manasseh, Senior Health Inspector for Arua District Local Government, also encouraged media practitioners, as well as political, cultural, and religious leaders, to help spread the message to a wider audience and ensure the message reaches the grassroots. He believes that enforcing the Tobacco Control Act will also help save government revenue by reducing the public health burden associated with tobacco use.

The Ministry reminded the public that smoking in public places or in prohibited areas carries a fine of 10 currency points (equivalent to 200,000 shillings), imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Selling tobacco products to minors, advertising, or promoting tobacco products attracts a fine of up to 20 currency points or imprisonment for up to one year, or both. Companies that violate the Act by advertising or sponsoring cigarette-related events will face fines of 1,000 currency points. The Ministry of Health is keen to ensure the Tobacco Control Act is properly enforced to reduce tobacco-related health issues and improve public health across Uganda.

URN