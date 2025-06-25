MoH: Kampala’s road design hindering outdoor exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Officials at the Ministry of Health are calling for a change in urban planning, arguing that current road designs do not offer safe spaces for the public to walk or engage in other outdoor activities, which are key in reducing the growing burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, said they have made a deliberate plan to encourage people to walk more. However, the lack of walking-friendly infrastructure has hindered the campaign.

Speaking after taking part in physical fitness activities as part of the National Day of Physical Activity—an annual event held in July—Dr. Atwine noted that while Kampala experiences road congestion, districts have not fully embraced the day, nor have residents adopted regular outdoor exercising.

The National Day of Physical Activity was introduced in 2018 by President Yoweri Museveni as a way to combat the increasing threat of NCDs by encouraging fitness as a lifestyle. Activities on the day include walks, aerobics, and Zumba sessions aimed at raising awareness about the importance of physical activity.

However, six years later, critics say the event has remained elitist, mainly celebrated by a few organizations and corporate entities. Dr. Nicholas Kamara, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Forum on NCDs, emphasized the need to expand public awareness.

He noted that while both Parliament and the Executive have prioritized NCDs in recent State of the Nation addresses and budget frameworks, the impact will only be felt if the general public gets involved.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that NCDs—including hypertension, diabetes, and cancer—now account for 33 percent of all deaths in the country. Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says many of these deaths are preventable with early detection and lifestyle changes.

Findings from the 2023 STEPS Survey, a household-based study on NCD risk factors, reveal that one in every four adult Ugandans has high blood pressure. Dr. Aceng expressed concern that the majority are unaware of their condition.

To address this gap, the Ministry has trained Village Health Teams (VHTs) to conduct door-to-door screenings and refer those in need to health facilities.

URN