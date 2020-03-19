Mixed reactions in Mbarara to presidential directives

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Mbarara have reacted differently to President Museveni’s directive to close schools and suspend Church services.

The directive follows the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The president also announced a ban on bars, sports events, music shows, cinemas and concerts.

Ronald Agaba, a resident of Kakoba division says that he supports the president’s directive saying that the lives of Ugandans should be a priority.

Edwin Semakula, a boda boda cyclist in Kakoba has opposed the directive. He says that he earns his daily income by transporting children to and from school.

Jovia Kemigisha, a bar owner in Ruti trading centre, says the closure of bars is going to affect them. She says that she will be forced to reduce the price of her commodities.

“These places are very dangerous gathering points with the virus around, drunkards sit close to one another, speak with saliva coming out of their mouth they are a danger to themselves so all these are suspended for thirty days”. He said.

Dr Peter Sebutinde, the Mbarara health officer, says that the country is on alert and looking out for any case, urging people to take personal hygiene.

*****

URN