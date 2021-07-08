Missing six year old boy found dead in Katabi town council

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A six-year-old boy who went missing on Saturday from his home has been found dead.

Joram Kato’s body was found about 200 meters away from their home in Bendegere Nkumba village, Katabi town council, Entebbe municipality.

Kato disappeared after he had gone to play with his friends. Sam Mpanga, the chairperson of Bendegere village said they launched a hunt for Kato in vain prompting them to file a report of a missing person at Kasenyi police station.

According to Mpanga, Kato’s parents informed him that unknown people had kidnapped the boy and were asking for ransom.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said that Eriya Were, the deceased’s father received a phone call from unknown people asking for a ransom of 4 Million Shillings. According to Owoyesigyire, Were managed to recognize the voice of the caller as Moses Kaye.

Police mounted a search for Kaye, who was later arrested. Upon interrogation, the suspect led the police to a nearby forest where the body of Kato was found decomposing. Angry residents of Bendegere Nkumba village then stormed Kaye’s house and destroyed it.

Owoyesigyire says that three other suspects have since been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

URN