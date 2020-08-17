Missing names, low turn up mar youths elections in Luweero

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Missing names on the voter’s registers and low turn up have marred Village Youths elections in Luweero town council. This morning, hundreds of youths nationwide went to the polls to elect Village Youths Committee leaders.

According to the Electoral Commission guidelines, the polls were scheduled to take place between 8am and 2pm. Voters were required to line behind their candidates. In Luweero town council, several polling stations such as Kasoma, Kiwogozi, Luweero Central, Kavule, Kizito, Kasana market and Kiyenze Nakazzi were open by 8am.

However, there was low turn up of voters. Some of the voters who turned up couldn’t find their names on the registers. Farouq Migadde, an independent candidate for the post of Chairperson Luweero Central Youth Committee, said although polling officials arrived on time there were few voters, which delayed the exercise.

Migadde said that they resolved to check for the names of eligible voters and called them to turn up for elections. His rival, Hassan Ndawula faulted Electoral Commission for not popularizing the polls. He also argued that some youths shunned the elections citing the contentious mode of voting by lining behind candidates.

At Mabale and Kasoma villages youths charged against polling officials after failing to trace their names on the registers. Hamza Sekalo, the NRM party candidate for Kasoma Cone Youth Committee Chairperson, says several of his voters were turned away because their names were missing on the register yet they possessed National IDs.

Simeo Kinene, the Presiding Officer Kasoma polling station explained that only those on the register compiled for Youths Elections were eligible to vote as per the guidelines issued by Electoral Commission.

Brian Semyalo, the DP Candidate for the Youth Chairperson Seat told URN at Kavule Polling station that many voters left citing delayed polls. The presiding officers said they were waiting for more voters before they conduct the elections.

The voting has been schedule to take place between 1-2pm across Polling stations in Luweero town. By time of compiling this report, Policemen had been deployed across polling stations to ensure order.

URN