Missing Kisoro businessman found dead

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Kisoro businessman who went missing last week, has been found dead. Steven Nteziyaremye, 32, a resident of Gapfurizo Village in Karambi Parish in Nyarubuye Sub County in Kisoro district went missing on Friday last week.

His brother, Emmanuel Nsabiyunva, says the deceased’s half naked body was recovered from Ecuya forest in Kanaba Sub County on Monday evening. Charles Okotto, the Kisoro District Police Commander, says the deceased’s body is lying at Kisoro Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

He says preliminary investigations show that the deceased was strangled because they found his sweater tied around his neck. Okotto says that police is yet to make any arrest in connection to the incident.

This is not the first businessman to be found dead in the western Ugandan Kisoro District. In April 2018, Stephen Ninzeyimana alias Muganda was also found strangled in his shop in Gasherigenyi trading center in Kanaba sub county. The assailants used ropes and belts to strangle the deceased.