Missing Kabale University student found dead, boyfriend attempts suicide

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have recovered the decomposing body of Sarah Naturinda, a second-year student at Kabale university. Naturinda’s body was found in her rented room in Rwamukundi village, Kirigime ward, Southern division in Kabale Municipality around 11 pm on Tuesday night.

The deceased’s father, Naris Ndanganwa, says that his daughter was last seen by neighbors on Sunday morning in a sharp quarrel with her boyfriend Denis Arineitwe, a tailor in Kabale town and resident of Nyakahanga village, Kazindiro parish, Bugangari sub-county, Rukungiri district.

Arineitwe is battling for his life at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital under police watch following a botched suicide attempt after shooting dead his lover, police constable Caroline Komuhangi attached to the Field Force Unit (FFU) at Kabale police station on Sunday morning over domestic wrangles. He explains that the deceased’s body was found tied with a piece of cloth tied to the neck, hands, and mouth.

A detective from the homicide department at Kabale police station told our reporter on condition of anonymity that while on his sick bed Arineitwe sent a letter to one of his friends informing him to sneak into Naturinda’s room and collect all his clothes and documents.

Diaz Drake Owoyesigyire, the Kabale University Guild President, says that with the help of police, they took the body to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem. According to Owoyesigyire, this is an eye-opener to other students to stop involving themselves in unnecessary love affairs.

Police were yet to release a statement about the incident by the time of filing this story.

*****

URN