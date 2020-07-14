Ministry official, LC I chaiperson arrested over missing mosquito nets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Health Ministry official and Village council chairperson are in trouble in Tororo district over missing mosquito nets.

Peter Issu, the Operations Manager in Charge of the Mosquito net distribution exercise in Western Division and Mary Lucy Awori, the Water Village LC I Chairperson were picked by police on Monday morning for alleged failure to deliver nets to the intended persons in the village.

It is alleged that two bales of mosquito nets were picked up from the Western Division Offices and delivered at the LC I Chairperson’s residence for temporary storage.

Rodgers Chebene, the Tororo District Police Commander, says they decided to arrest Issu and Awori following the disappearance of the mosquito. He also reveals that the mosquito nets were supposed to be stored at the Division and Bison health Centre III and wonders how they ended up in the LC I chairperson’s home.

Our reporter was unable to get comment from the two suspects. The mass distribution of mosquito nets under the Health Ministry in Tororo district kicked off on Saturday.

The exercise is being implemented by Village Health Teams-VHTs and LC I chairpersons.

URN