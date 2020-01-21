Ministry of lands cancels design of 0.46km Kitgum municipality road

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has canceled the design of 0.46km Tito Okello Lutwa in Kitgum Municipality.

The road named after Uganda’s former President Gen Tito Okello Lutwa is among the three kilometres road network selected by Kitgum municipal council to be constructed under Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure development [USMID] programme. The project is funded by the World Bank.

Walter Livings Tooroma, the Kitgum municipal council Mayor says that during a planning meeting in Entebbe they were advised that Tito Okello Lutwa road wasn’t economically viable for the project.

He says they have since been tasked to choose an alternative road within the municipality for approval before the project can kick-off.

Tooroma, however, says the municipal engineers are yet to come out with an alternative road but maintains that the decision won’t affect the project timeline.

“We have welcomed the directives from the ministry since there focus is to design a road that will boost the economy of this growing municipality. Our team are on the ground verifying the alternative road that will in due course be submitted for design” Tooroma says.

Kitgum Municipality has already received 6.2 billion shillings’ parts of the total 19 million shillings to undertake the first phase of the three years’ project.

However, the infrastructural component of the project has not yet kick-started as the ministry seeks to procure a consultant for the project.

Dr Isaac Mutenyo, the project coordinator of USMID says although Municipal officials prioritize the projects, their work is to ensure that the selected roads meet the intended purpose of the programme.

He says unless such roads meet the standards required, its design can’t be approved by the lands ministry.

But he, however, says the ministry is now finalizing on signing a contract with the consultant to kick start the work.

Dr Mutenyo who declined to reveal names says the selected consultant will start work next month.

“If we are to bring on board a consultant, we have to sign a contract agreement. At the moment, we still haven’t signed any contract but by next month, the consultant be announced” Dr Mutenyo told urn in an interview.

He says the delays to procure a consultant have no impact on the project citing that other project activities are already taking place.

“It’s a normal practice that all the prerequisites for the project be met before this programme is rolled off in the entire selected municipality. It’s very rare that such a programme will immediately take off once a municipality is selected,” he says.

The roads that have so far been approved within the municipality are Philip Odonga, Janani Luwum, Lakidi, Kitgum Road, Apila road, Park Avenue, Louis Ongom, Dr Panganini, Sirayo Nyeko, Daudi Okello and Oneka Road.

Others are Tongpur, Oyaa Hellen Dean, Hilltop Road, Tabu Odongto and Bwana Gweno roads.

Kitgum Municipality is among the eight new municipalities that is benefiting from USD350Million World Bank Funded Project this financial year. The municipalities include Lugazi, Kasese, Kamuli, Mubende, Apac, Ntungamo and Busia.

