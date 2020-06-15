Ministry of Health denies owing Bad Black UGX 500m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has said that it never had any contractual agreement with socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa also known as Bad Black to record messages of coronavirus disease.

Last month, the Ministry of Health embarked on a new campaign to encourage women living at the border points to stay away from truck drivers after several of them tested positive to coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The campaign drew attention to the need for widespread testing and social prevention measures across the continent. In one of the key messages, the Ministry used Bad Black to caution girls against allowing truck drivers to get close to or touch them.

Bad black in a video posted on social media claimed to be demanding government 500 million shillings for her services.

Bad Black said she was suing the government following futile efforts to reach Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwiine to demand her money.

In addition to the 500 million shillings, she demands 50 million for the mental anguish caused by failure to pay her the money.

But, the Ministry of Health in the statement indicates that what the socialite did was her voluntary contribution to the response just as many other companies were donating.

