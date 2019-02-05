Ministry of education top official tips parents, PLE stars

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commissioner in charge of Primary Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports Dr. Tony Mukasa – Lusambu has urged parents to give financial and related support to their school going children so they are able to score highly in examinations.

He was speaking this afternoon at an event in which a telecommunications firm, Airtel rewarded 24 best performing students in the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations at their headquarters in Kampala. Lusambu said that, when a pupil or student fails, the parent loses because the future [of the student] depends on what they achieve in school.

He was referring to support in the form of paying school fees on time and providing scholastic materials to students in addition to imparting good morals which are critical for their success.

He used the same forum to urge school going children to aim for higher marks or scores for them to be successful. “You do not go to school to play…I can give you my example; I never aimed for low grades, I always wanted to score highly,” he said.

At the same event, Flavia Ntambi Lwanga, the human resource director at Airtel said they are planning to focus on the development of ICTs in these schools that they support under their corporate social responsibility function, a move that Lusambu welcomed. A total of 15 schools are beneficiaries of this function.