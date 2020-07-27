Ministry advises parents with students in Algeria to take charge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has advised parents with first-year students undertaking different educational programmes on bilateral scholarships in Algeria to ensure that they keep on facilitating their children as government has still failed to send them funds.

Records indicate that the Algerian government awarded bilateral educational scholarships to over 101 students for them to pursue studies in different disciplines. The students left for Algeria in February.

According to the policy, each student in a different country on bilateral scholarship both at undergraduate and graduate levels must be given a monthly stipend of USD100 (approximately 370,000) counter fund the student to sustain their stay. But records indicate that this specific group has not been able to receive their monthly stipend since.

Jolly Uzamukunda, the Commissioner in Charge of Higher Education in the Education and Sports Ministry notes that although the ministry had planned for the said stipend, there are other diplomatic factors that have since delayed the transfer of funds to students.

“They must be finding hardships. We all understand it. Being in a foreign country more so at such a time of crisis (during COVID-19 pandemic). Unfortunately, we can’t send them money. In Algeria, for a student to open up an account, it might take between three to six months after meeting given requirements,” Uzamukunda told Uganda Radio Network -URN.

The commissioner further added that the Ugandan government tried to engage their Algeria counterparts to see how the students could be given their monies but it seems the rules could not be bent thus asking parents to ensure they send the students some money for upkeep.

“Before awarding the scholarships, we tell the parents to ensure that they can send them some money inform of upkeep to their children. At least 50 dollars. But at times parents give up with hope that there is stipend from the government,” says Uzamukunda.

Previously, the said monthly allowance was transferred through embassies but the policy was changed with each student’s account being connected to the integrated financial management system thus receiving now his/ her money directly.

Annually Uganda sends students in different countries on bilateral scholarship. However, many of these students spend months without receiving a monthly stipend. For example, there is a group of learners that have already filed complaints on their arrears.

Uzamukunda says that the ministry will be following up each case in isolation given the fact that at times there are other factors that lead to delay of such funding including some errors that are times made by students while sending in their account numbers.

