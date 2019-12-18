Ministerial appointments strategic for 2021 elections- Teso leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local leaders in Soroti have attributed the recent appointments of ministers from Teso as a strategic plan for the 2021 elections.

President Museveni, on Saturday, appointed Serere Woman MP, Helen Adoa as Minister of State for Fisheries, Usuk MP, Peter Ogwang as Minister of State for ICT and Dr Kenneth Omona, who has been the deputy treasurer for NRM as Principal Private Secretary.

The group joins other minister such as Gen. Jeje Odongo, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Musa Echweru, the Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees and Agnes Jaff Akiror, the Minister of State for Teso Affairs.

Willy Bisanga, the Soroti Municipality NRM chairman says that the appointments are part of the reward to MPs who supported the Presidential Age Limit.

Paul Omer, the Soroti Municipality Mayor says the appointments are appeasements to excite voters in

Daniel Eigu, the LC3 Chairperson of Kamuda sub county in Soroti district says that much as the appointments are good for lobbying purposes, the new ministers will not have adequate time to execute and showcase their competences.

Although trends are changing, Teso has been one of the areas where opposition enjoyed relative support in the elections. In 2006 general elections, a good number of politicians sailed through FDC ticket following Term Limits Amendment in 2005.

While the ruling the party started regaining in the subsequent elections, the fear for repeat of 2006 following the 2017 Presidential Age Limit Amendment might have triggered the need for ministerial positions in Teso, according to political analysts in area.

Adoa joined parliament in 2016 after defeating former FDC strongwoman, Alice Alaso in an election marred by heavy presence of security personnel in Serere.

Ogwang, on the other hand, has been one of the NRM’s top vocalists in Teso, who, among others; saw to the success of the controversial Presidential Age Limit Amendment in 2017.

