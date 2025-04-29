Minister Omona call for end to ‘blackmail’ over development progress in Acholi

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, Dr. Kenneth Omona, has called on critics to cease what he describes as the persistent blackmail of the government’s past affirmative programs aimed at rebuilding the Acholi Sub-region after the two-decade insurgency.

Omona’s statement follows back-to-back criticism by several leaders, especially from the Acholi Sub-region over time, who argue that despite massive government spending, the region remains among the poorest in the country.

Recently, a group of opposition legislators from the sub-region highlighted that over 4 trillion shillings have been spent as an affirmative program, but poverty, high rate of unemployment, poor infrastructure in education, health, and road remain major challenges.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony for former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) abductees over the weekend in Gulu city, Omona noted that the negative narratives only undermine the government’s continued development efforts.

Omona noted that whenever they advocate for special affirmative intervention for the region, a section of people lament that the government has invested a lot in the sub-region yet the region has failed to change. He said the people in the region don’t owe the government any apology for the massive investments arguing that it’s the duty of the government to invest in the region.

Omona explained that it would be unfair to highlight affirmative action programmes like Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF I, II, and III) as an intervention that only concentrated in Acholi, yet other areas like Teso, West Nile, Lango, Karamoja, Bunyoro, Bukedi, and Bugisu also benefited.

According to Omona, while the government had come up with an initiative for NUSAF 4 aimed at developing Northern Uganda, some technocrats in the government opposed the idea, claiming the government is already implementing the Parish Development Model (PDM).

He, however, noted that through his intervention, they were able to convince the government to reconsider its position on NUSAF 4, leading to the approval of NUSAF 4 by the National Planning Authority (NPA). Omona revealed the World Bank which agreed to lend money for the implementation of the program early this month approve the government’s request for NUSAF 4 funding.

“As the government, we are preparing a cabinet paper to present to the Cabinet so that the cabinet can approve and accept the government to borrow money for NUSAF 4, so that NUSAF 4 can be implemented. I expect NUSAF 4 should start by July this year,” said Omona.

Acholi Paramount Chief, David Onen Acana II however noted that the region still needs many government interventions especially in areas of livelihood to empower the community that spent a long time living in displacement camps. Acana said when the LRA insurgency ended in the sub-region, the government never established any programme for resettlement which he says to-date has affected the socio-economic status of the majority of the locals.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, NUSAF 4 Project will cover nine Sub-regions of West Nile, Acholi, Lango, Teso, Karamoja, Elgon, Bukedi, Bunyoro and Busoga. The project value is estimated at USD 250 Million over the five-year period financed by the World Band and will focus on increased production and productivity, value addition and enhance social protection.

Other past programs the government with other development partners implemented in Uganda include the Northern Uganda Reconstruction Programme I & II (NURP), Emergency Humanitarian Action Plan (EHAP), Peace, Recovery and Development plan for Northern Uganda, NUSAF I, II, &III among others.